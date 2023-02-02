Two in custody after car-to-car shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot

Update 2/3/23

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the shooting was gang-related.

"Based on the investigation, it is believed the incident was a car-to-car, gang-related shooting, with over 40 rounds fired," the agency wrote in a news release on Friday.

Two people of interest were taken into custody in Desert Hot Springs and several search warrants were written and served during the course of the investigation, the agency noted.

Original Report 2/2/23

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a car-to-car shooting at the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall.

The incident was first reported at around 2:00 p.m. between JCPenney and Buffalo Wild Wings.

"We were inside the mall. And all of a sudden, JCPenney went into lockdown," said Wendy Carmichael, who was inside the store with her husband when the shooting happened.

At least one of the windows at JCPenney were damaged.

According to the Sheriff's Dept., there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in the parking lot. Our photographer at the scene confirmed he has seen at least 40 casings on the ground.

“We kept checking in with some other shoppers throughout the mall. A lot of people were unaware. So that was a little concerning," said Carmichael.

One of the stores in the mall was temporarily locked down for precautionary measures. No victims have been identified at this time, the agency confirmed.

“We're relieved that nobody was hurt too," Carmichael said.

Two suspects are in custody. There was no word on whether there were any other suspects outstanding.

The Sheriff's Dept confirmed there is a heavy police presence in the area. Authorities ask people to avoid the area if possible.

