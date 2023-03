'Glow in the Park', a nighttime lantern event, is back at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens until April 30.

The special ticketed event is held nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This year there are new lanterns on display. The zoo said the displays represent wildlife from all over the world and the sea.

It is recommended you purchase tickets as far in advance as you can. Reservations are required.