Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:39 AM
Published 11:58 AM

The abandoned Sahara Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs is being demolished

KESQ

The abandoned Sahara Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs has been a hot spot for unhoused individuals to squat. The city has issued an emergency demolition of this property.

Bulldozers and heavy machinery are in sight.

Sahara has been a consistent issue for the city. "I think that we've probably been out to this complex, probably around 10 times this year thus far," says Mike Beverlin, Deputy Chief with Riverside County Fire Department.

You will hear from the temporary City Manager Doria Wilms at 4/5/6 pm on what the city is doing to prevent squatting in abandoned buildings and what resources they have for the unhoused population.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content