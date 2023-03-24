The abandoned Sahara Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs is being demolished

The abandoned Sahara Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs has been a hot spot for unhoused individuals to squat. The city has issued an emergency demolition of this property.

Bulldozers and heavy machinery are in sight.

Sahara has been a consistent issue for the city. "I think that we've probably been out to this complex, probably around 10 times this year thus far," says Mike Beverlin, Deputy Chief with Riverside County Fire Department.

You will hear from the temporary City Manager Doria Wilms at 4/5/6 pm on what the city is doing to prevent squatting in abandoned buildings and what resources they have for the unhoused population.