Palm Desert Food and Wine’s 2nd day of demonstration

Locals and visitors are indulging in fine cuisine from 40 restaurants and 60 wine and beer pop-ups. The 11th Annual culinary experience has a roster of the nation’s top chefs including Tyler Florence, Fabio Viviani, Afrim Pristine, and more to be announced.

The 3-day experience that will feature a diverse selection of mouth-watering eats, premium wines, hands-on cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs, and much more.

"I'm drinking stuff that's like red," says Luke Scala, a visitor from Las Vegas. "It's white. Some of it's pink. I think I had some shrimp before. And the shrimp was like, Oh, do like the shrimp was bomb. I liked a little dried banana. I don't know. But this place is wow. I can't wait to come back. I'm gonna be here every year."

"We're from my Los Angeles," says Dr. Anna Marie Francois, a professor from UCLA. "And so three hours and we're having the best weekend of our lives. This is Girl Time. Black girl magic. Spring. Love. there were some seared scallops out here that were life-giving the San Simeon winery perfection."

Sunday is the last day to experience the festival.

March 26th, the grand tasting features Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone who will present live cooking demonstrations on three stages.