The 16th Annual La Quinta Hot Rod and Custom Car Show is back after being postponed since February

The La Quinta Chamber of Commerce hosted the Hot Rod and Custom Car Show at the Community park.

They've done it for 16 years, allowing car enthusiasts from around the world to show off their custom cars, classic, and even motorcycles, and Harleys.

Everybody's just having a great time and you'd walk in from down each aisle," says Denny Henderson, the announcer for the show. "And every car's got a story."

I built that," says Allen Brander, a contestant in the show. "The Yellow one!"

"Probably 15 years ago. We live up in Canada and we live down here in the wintertime. So we bring him down here."

The show recognizes several prize-winning categories, including best street rod, best classic, best muscle car, best sports car, and more.

Mayor Linda Evans was one of the seven judges.