Transgender Health and Wellness Center hosts its first LGBTQ + job fair

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center is hosting its second annual Trans Pride Fair and introducing its first LGBTQ+ Job Fair!

Representatives of the Transgender Wellness Center say many community organizations and health centers are prepared to share information on physical and mental health for people who identify as Trans.

There is even an opportunity to apply for jobs or learn about new opportunities in the Coachella Valley despite your sexual or gender orientation.

A representative for the Transgender Health and Wellness Center says she wanted to be a part of a team that brings resources to people who feel scared to be who they are.

A local College of the Desert student was supporting their Pride Leadership team, and he says that "if it weren't for resources like DAP Health, I would not know I would be," says Elwin Agtang.

Businesses and community organizations like The Palm Springs Police Department, The City of Cathedral City, Planned Parenthood, Ulta Beauty, and more have representatives at the park ready to start your job process.

Sun, Mar 26, 11 AM – 5 PM

Frances Stevens Park

500 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA

Watch KESQ News Channel 3 to hear from the Transgender Center about resources and from a young man who learned he had HIV and found resources in the Coachella Valley.