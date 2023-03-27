A school shooter prevention seminar is coming to the valley this Friday

Members at Cal State University San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus want to spread the word about school shooting prevention in light of the Nashville shooting that claimed the lives of multiple people today.

“Zero Tolerance: A Different Approach to Preventing School Shootings” was scheduled before the mass shooting but representatives want to share what the public can learn from attending the seminar.

The event, is geared toward teachers, school administrators and staff, parents, and government officials, will showcase a self-assessment approach that has been successfully used by the FBI and other organizations seeking to prevent a tragic event from occurring. The public is welcome.

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Oliphant Auditorium at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus – 37500 Cook St.

There is no charge for admission, but advanced registration is required by emailing OLLI@csusb.edu (subject line: School Shootings) or by calling (909) 537-8270.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 4/5/6 pm to learn how a local university is hoping to prevent school shooting with techniques provided by the former assistant director for the Counterterrorism Division of the FBI.

We will hear directly from the event organizer Tom McWeeney, a CSUSB Palm Desert representative.