New California bill sets penalties for price gouging at the pump

A new bill was approved on Monday by California lawmakers that would give regulators the power to punish oil companies for price gouging.

What the bill will do is allow the California Energy Commission to decide when oil companies will be penalized for price gouging. The bill is expected to have the oil companies provide new information to state regulators about their pricing.

A new state agency is being set up to monitor and investigate oil companies.

This bill has been highly opposed by the oil industry which argues gas is higher in California because of the state's taxes and regulations.

California is taxing 54 cents per gallon, which is the second-highest in the country.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law this week.