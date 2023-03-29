Skip to Content
today at 5:59 AM
Events will honor the legacy of the late activist Cesar Chavez

Cesar Chavez's grandson, Andres Chavez will be in the Coachella Valley on Wednesday to speak about the legacy of his grandfather and his Coachella roots.

Andres Chavez is the Executive Director of the National Chavez Center.

He will be at Desert Hot Springs High School where he is expected to speak to students ahead of the official holiday on March 31.

Cesar Chavez Day is a federal holiday that honors the civil rights and farm worker leader. Cesar Chavez died in 1993 at 66 years old.

The City of Coachella is putting on a new community event this year for people to learn more about the late activist.

The keynote speaker will be Andres Chavez. It will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. The event will be at the Coachella Library and is free to attend.

Entertainment will feature live performances by Mariachi Coachella, Ballet Folklorico Sangre Obrera, and Ballet Alma Folklorica Metztli.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021.

