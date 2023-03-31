Quick-thinking bus driver evacuates students from burning bus

23 students and a bus driver are safe today, after the school bus they were in Friday morning caught fire. According to Cal Fire, they got a call just before 9:00 a.m. that a school bus was on fire at the intersection of Pierce Street and Avenue 66, in Thermal.



The Coachella Valley Unified School District confirmed to Newschannel 3, that there were 17 students aboard along with the driver.

School officials say the bus was in route to Toro Canyon Middle School when it caught fire. The driver saw smoke coming from the rear of the bus, evacuated the students, the called for help shortly before the bus was engulfed in flames.

School officials say everyone is safe, and there were no injuries. Cal Fire says the driver was evaluated but refused any further treatment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.