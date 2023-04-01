The Hue Music and Arts Festival returns to Coachella after a 3-year pause

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to take a three-year pause, The Hue Music and Arts Festival returns to Coachella’s Veterans Park.

The event is on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, from 2 pm until 9 pm.

The student-led festival is hosted by the Alianza and their Youth Organizing Council. This year’s festival highlights a full line-up of local musical acts, spoken word performances, and visual artists.

The Hue is a completely youth-led music festival!

An Alianza representative says the youth is responsible for all aspects of the event, from selecting the performance line-up and promotion to venue setup and MCing.

The event is free to attend. "We hope the event can serve as a community-oriented alternative to the Coachella Music and Arts Festival taking place in the area later in April," says Silvia Paz, the executive director of Alianza.

All of the vendors selling items are local and family-run businesses; Luigi's Slush Life, El Taco Titan, Jewelry By Gema, and more.

“Organizing The Hue has allowed me to meet and connect with youth from other schools,” said Melanni Robles, a YO-C member, and 12th grader at West Shores High School. “The skills I’ve gained through planning such a large event will serve me for the rest of my life.”

The artwork was all created by local youth. "I guess we decided to do this art piece to represent Women's History Month," says Klaryssa Nolasco, a youth organizing council member. "And we chose Angela Davis around the piece. We have messages that she said, and you just wanted to represent the misogyny that is ingrained in our lives as women. And we did it based on her."