The valley is experiencing high pollen and heavy winds; allergy season is here

According to News Channel 3's Meteorologist Patrick Evans, we have seen a high amount of rainfall in the valley, which has created a Spring bloom earlier than expected and increased pollen in the air.

Pollen is a fine particle that can be carried far distances through air currents.

Health officials in the valley say pollen is easily inhaled as it comes in contact with your nose, mouth, and nasal passages.

On warm, windy, and dry days, pollen has an easier time circulating, which can increase allergy symptoms. Pollen tends to travel less on rainy, windless days, which can benefit those who suffer from allergies.

