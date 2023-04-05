Copper is on the mind of thieves at the windmill farms

Thieves targeting the copper on the windmill farms have been reoccurring issues for nearly two years, but recently business owners have found a solution.

Steve Avila owns WinTec Energy in Palm Springs. The company owns a large piece of land that has several windmills standing on it.

During the middle of the night is when the thieves are likely to take to the land and take whatever copper or equipment they can get.

Avila said nearly all of his storage units on the property have been cut into, and oftentimes windmills broken into and damaged.

Recently, the Palm Springs Police Department set up an initiative with several windmill farm business owners to get in contact and swap information. This information includes photos of the thieves and information about them.

Some recent arrests have been made because windmill farm owners have been able to successfully track down their own copper that was stolen.

PSPD said it is continuing to work with these businesses to come up with solutions. But it can recruit the help of recyclers who can help determine when someone is trying to cash in on stolen copper.