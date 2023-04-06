Slay: The Art of Drag exhibit hopes to break any misconceptions

A new exhibit being displayed at the end of April in Palm Springs is bringing people into the world of drag using art.

Mr. Mann's Design Gallery will feature Slay: The Art of Drag starting April 22. The gallery is located at 4501 E Sunny Dunes Rd in Palm Springs.

The idea of the exhibit is to bring an immersive experience using paintings to help people better understand the entertainment form of drag.

The paintings feature popular drag performers from Palm Springs.

Funds from the exhibit will be used to contribute to a rally called Drag4Drag that will happen in Palm Springs. This rally is being held by the Desert Stonewall Democrats, American Civil Liberties Union's desert chapter, and local drag community hosts.

The rally is in response to anti-drag legislation happening right now across the country according to those in charge of the event.

It will be on Tuesday, April 18 at 5 p.m. at the Forever Marilyn Statue in Palm Springs.