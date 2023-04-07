Palm Springs Aerial Tramway preparing to celebrate Easter Sunday at 8,516 Feet

The staff at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway are preparing for 8516 feet Sunday Service for Easter.

On Sunday, April 9, celebrate Easter Sunrise Service with songs of faith, hope, and joy by the Perkins Brothers and a message by Pastor Robert Sneed, the Pastor from Rebirth Temple of Faith. The service will begin at 5:30 a.m., with the first tram car coming up at 4:45 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 4:15 a.m. with reduced tram fares until 7:30 a.m.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults and seniors and $12.95 for children ages 3-10.

Normal Tram fees will go back to the original cost after 7:30 am.

This service is open to everyone in the valley.