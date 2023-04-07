Sitting down with former Palm Springs Mayors

The City of Palm Springs is celebrating its 85th birthday on Saturday, April 8th 2023.

The city has had 25 mayors in it's history, all leaving a mark to where it is today.

News Channel 3's Karen Devine sat down with 7 of the 8 surviving mayors.

Each of them telling us how tough decisions made during their leadership helped shape where the city is today.

The celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Downtown Palm Springs and Downtown Park.

It kicks off with the "Cruising Through the Years" Classic Car Parade. Nancy Sinatra is going to be the grand marshal, along with several local celebrities, and community leaders. They will be riding in 85 different cars, one from each year since 1938.

For more information about the festivities, check out all the details from News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez.