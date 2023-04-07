Palm Springs preps for 85th Anniversary Celebration

The City of Palm Springs is celebrating its 85th birthday on Saturday, and taking the community back in time.

The city was officially incorporated on April 20, 1938.

The celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Downtown Palm Springs and Downtown Park.

It kicks off with the "Cruising Through the Years" Classic Car Parade. Nancy Sinatra is going to be the grand marshal, along with several local celebrities, and community leaders. They will be riding in 85 different cars, one from each year since 1938.

The parade will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center and to Downtown Park. There will be free bleachers available to sit on along Amado Road near the Jackie Lee Houston Plaza.

The cars are all expected to be displayed around the Forever Marilyn statue.

From 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the community can learn about the history of the city and the events that have happened through the years. The archives will be displayed at Welwood Murray Memorial Public Library.

The opening ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. in front of Forever Marilyn. The car show and a dj will start at 1:00 p.m.

At 3:00 p.m. Palm Springs Parks and Recreation and the Palm Springs Public Library will host an array of activities for children that include face painting, interactive games, and arts and crafts.

By 6:00 p.m. you can sign up your furry friend for the Pooch Costume Contest presented by the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. The contest theme is, to dress your pup like your favorite Palm Springs celebrity. The winner will receive a prize.

At 7:00 p.m. there will be an Elton John Tribute Concert in the Downtown Park Amphitheater.

All of the events are free to the public.