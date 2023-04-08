The City of Palm Springs celebrates their 85th Anniversary

Cruising through the Years" featured 85 years' worth of classic cars. That's one car for every year since the incorporation of the City of Palm Springs in 1938.

Today was a way to celebrate car lovers and the City's classic car culture.

The parade of classic cars started at 11:30 am.

People cheered as the cars went from the Palm Springs Convention Center to the parking lot across from the Forever Marilyn sculpture.

The KESQ team rode in style; Sandie Newton and Haley Clawson, Peter Daut and Jeff Stahl, John White, and Karen Devine.

Mayor Grace Garner gave the keys to the City to Nancy Sinatra, the celebrity grand marshal in the parade. Mayor Garner also gave keys to Harold Matzner and Keith McCormack.

In her speech during the Keys to the City ceremony, Nancy Sinatra said she loves how the residents and council continuously work to improve Palm Springs. She also mentioned how much she loves standing in the sun and looking at the snow on the mountains. Sinatra was happy to be given the Key to the City.

From Mayor Grace Garner:

"The incomparable Nancy Sinatra has long been a champion of Palm Springs and has been a passionate supporter of preserving our historic architecture and celebrating our incredible history," said Mayor Grace Garner, Palm Springs. "When Nancy learned the City needed help to restore the historic Plaza Theatre, she immediately got involved and lent her support by organizing a sold-out event where she talked about her amazing career and her love for Palm Springs. This event sparked huge interest in the project — and Nancy's initial involvement led to the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation raising more than $13 million for the theatre's restoration. We are now very close to breaking ground on this important project, which will continue the downtown revitalization. We couldn't have done it without Nancy's support, and she is much loved in Palm Springs."

The event will continue in Downtown Palm Springs at the park near the Forever Marilyn Sculpture until 9 pm.