Neighborhood Hero: Gym owner tries to raise money to help clients with multiple sclerosis

A Palm Desert gym owner is hoping he can revamp some of the gym equipment so it can be better utilized by his clients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Zack Adams owns Zack's Personal Fitness in Palm Desert. He has been the owner of the gym for the last 17 years.

A majority of Adam's clients are people who have MS. They are sent to his gym by the Act for MS Program to help those with MS stay active.

While some clients suffer from more severe cases of MS, some of them are bound to a wheelchair and unable to use gym equipment.

So now, Adams set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover the costs.

“There’s a brand of equipment that I’m looking at that you can be in a wheelchair, you know have a walker, you can be in a scooter and still have the functionality to use the equipment," he explained.

The ultimate goal Adams said is to give his MS clients somewhere they can work out comfortably.

For La Quinta Resident Jason Giroux, having the gym has helped him be proactive in dealing with his MS. An emotional Giroux said he's lucky he doesn't have severe symptoms and is able to use the equipment with no problem, but that isn't the case for others.