News
By
Published 10:26 AM

Safeguard your items when going to Coachella

Coachella / YouTube

Thousands of people are in the valley to attend Coachella. As people are camping, dancing, and listening to music, there is a chance for you to misplace items or even be a victim of theft.

On the Coachella website, there are tips on how you can protect your items. They provided their guests with a welcome box with tags they could register and attach to their items: keys, a wallet, or a bag.

You can go as far as placing the tag in your phone's case. The tag will have your information assigned to the bar code if the item is found.

In previous years we have reported cell phone thefts during festival season. News Channel 3 reached out to Indio PD to get some tips on how you can protect yourself from possible personal theft.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 4 p, 5 p, and 6 p for more tips.

