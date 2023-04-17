No more climbing allowed on the Fountain of Life in Cathedral City

The "Fountain of Life" in the middle of Town Square in Cathedral City has not been operational for the past six months.

The city reached out to a contractor to do an infrastructure investigation and the report revealed areas of soft surface deterioration, safety concerns, slip and fall issues, and potential structure issues – with varying degrees of risk associated with operating the fountain as an interactive, climbable water feature.

Any speculation of the Cathedral City water feature closing is not true, it is not being removed either. The city is still working on a plan and conceptual design for the future use of the Town Square Fountain as a visual-only water feature.

"We want to make sure all of our residents and visitors are aware of our partnership with Palm Springs Unified School District that's over at Cathedral City High School with the pool hours that are available," says Ryan Hunt, the city's Communications Manager. "All of that is available at discovercathedralcity.com. We'll also have banners and instructions on what ways you can cool off in the community of how residents can interact with that. And we have water features that both Ocotillo Park and Panorama Park.