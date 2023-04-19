‘CHELLA’ live music celebration rocks downtown Indio

Weekend 2 of Coachella starts on Friday.

The party was in Downtown Indio on Wednesday night for 'CHELLA.' It was a night of live music, food and fun, in between the 2 Coachella festival weekends.

The night kicked off with local band Lazuli Bones.

“It feels really nice, it feels exciting. But feels really, like, stoked and honored to be a part of this cool event," said lead singer of the band Madison Ebersole.

Ebersole has lived in the valley for 10 years, and tells us it’s surreal performing in her hometown.

“It feels almost like something going full circle. Because we perform here a lot but this feels like a very, like a big milestone for us to perform on a big stage like this with the production team," she said.

The were followed by another local band, Koka.

“We're here to support our besties like they're honestly the sweetest humans and they're so talented and we're just so proud of them," said Indio resident Rory Hammons.

After Koka's performanmce, Conexion Divina, Bratty and Dannylux finished off the night.

Being Valley natives, Hammons and her friend, Trinity Johnson, tell us they’re happy to have something like this in their backyard.

“I think it's a great opportunity for the locals to actually have the music that they want to hear but it'd be not expensive like Coachella and more home it's it's definitely a homegrown kind of feeling," Johnson explained.

"CHELLA” is a free concert put on by the City of Indio and Goldenvoice, as a celebration for the community.

“It's more than I imagined completely. I love this this setup everything," she said.

Put on just 2 days before Weekend 2 of the Coachella Music Festival, it’s a place can enjoy live music, food and so much more!

The event featured local partners, Vallarta Supermarkets and Chavez Buick GMC, which showcased their offerings with attendees.

“With all these artists that are coming into town for the festival, and it being really pricey, to be able to bring help bring it to the community for free is a great thing, said Cesar Gonzalez with Vallarta Supermarket.

"The weather's beautiful people are having a great time eating some good food, listen to great music can't get any better," he added.

Mexican Alternative Rock band, Bratty, Mexican-American Regional trio, Conexión Divina, and artist Dannylux will all be performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.