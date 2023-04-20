Skip to Content
New proposal for utility bills includes a fixed rate based on income

Three companies including Southern California Edison submitted a proposal that would change the way its residential customers are charged.

The proposal is looking to add a fixed monthly charge for services that are based on household incomes.

The idea is to reduce monthly bills for low-income customers. The following are proposals for Southern California Edison customers.

  • Households earning less than $28,000 a year would pay $15 a month.
  • Households earning between $28,000 to $69,000 would pay $20 a month.
  • Households earning from $69,000 to $180,000 would pay $51 a month.
  • Households earning $180,000 or more would pay $85 a month.

The proposal has to be approved by the California Public Utilities Commission. A final decision will be made by 2024, and if approved implemented as soon as 2025.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

