PSPD warns of another scam targeting your wallets

Palm Springs police want people to know, they're not calling you and requesting any money. This warning comes after one woman was scammed for thousands of dollars after becoming a victim of fraud.

The victim said she received a phone call from a phone number appearing to be from the Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD). The suspect pretended to be a Lieutenant with PSPD and told the victim they have to pay a fine for a court order or else they would be arrested.

In two days the victim spent hours on the phone with the suspect, followed the suspect's request, and purchased several cash cards.

“Eventually the victim was directed to go and purchase some green dot cards and provide that information over the phone to the suspect," said Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza. "Unfortunately the victim lost a lot of money during this incident.”

This isn't the first time the police department said it received a report like this. Scammers are getting creative and "spoofing" calls to make them appear to be coming from a familiar business or person.

Police want you to be cautious when interacting with anyone who would be a potential scammer over the phone.

If the caller on the phone is asking for money, more likely it is linked to fraud.

Araiza advises if you're ever on the receiving end of a call like this, hang up and call the person or business directly.

If you lost money to a phone scam, or have information about a company or scammer who called you, you can report it to the government.