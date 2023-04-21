A local coffee shop has a pop up at one of the most international appeal festivals in the valley

Everbloom Coffee is at Coachella, located in the Indio Central Market Place.

The owner of Everbloom Coffee tells us they are the only local vendor in that area at the Coachella Festival grounds.

"I think the food and beverage department and operations team, they kind of aware of all the small businesses around here," says Everbloom Coffee CoOwner Efrain Mercado. "And they actually started coming in and just getting coffee. They were like, Hey, you guys have a cool business. Like, let's meet. Let's talk. And we kind of walked the grounds."

The coffee shop is modern and has been known for influencers frequenting the location and posting them on social media. The owner says that Golden Voice has visited a few times and offered to host them at Coachella.

"I think we just focus a lot on personal connections; we like to focus on service heavily," says Everbloom Coffee CoOwner Matthew Ortega. "We'd like to say that we're in the people business first, and coffee is a close second, just because I think what makes a coffee shop special is the connection that you build with your customers."

The shop owners tell News Channel 3 they believe this relationship could open doors for more local vendors at Coachella.

"Hopefully, it's a doorway for other local businesses to be able to sell like inside," says Everblooms Coffee Co Owner Efrain Mercado. "I can work with some of these small businesses to, like, try to help them get in there and talk to Goldenvoice and be like, hey, let's work something out."

He says the investment is not only financial; it is a lot of work. "Because at the end of the day, they need people who can perform, and they need people who can go, and a lot of small businesses aren't there yet," says Mercado. "And it's a huge financial investment. So that being said, you do make a lot of that money back. And it's a great opportunity, like, just exposure marketing."