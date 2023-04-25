Riverside County DA’s Office to honor lives of victims

The Riverside County District Attorney's (DA) Office is hosting two vigils this week to honor victims who lost their lives at the hands of others.

The vigils haven't been held since April 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In honor of National Crime Victim's Rights Week, the first vigil will be held on Tuesday at Palm Desert Civic Center in the amphitheater. The ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m.

A Coachella Valley mother will be speaking about her two-year-old daughter who was killed.

The second vigil will be held at the Riverside Historic Courthouse on Wednesday. Names of those who were recently added to the Victims Memorial Wall will be announced.

The Director of Victims Services, Melissa Donaldson told News Channel 3 this will be over 100 names.

The vigils are a way for the families to mourn, and for the DA to show the community what is going on in their own backyard.

"It keeps the community aware we have such serious crimes that go on. It's a community problem, not just those families who are affected," said Donaldson. "Crime should concern everyone, and victims' rights should concern everyone."

Both ceremonies will be live-streamed on the DA's Facebook page.