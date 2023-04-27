Dining out for a good cause – DAP Health hosts annual fundraising event

More than 70 restaurants are participating in the annual fundraising event "Dining Out for Life," which looks to raise funds for organizations that help people with HIV.

DAP Health helps host the event in the Coachella Valley. This year, there are 72 restaurants and bars that will be taking part, including Townie Bagels, Sherman's Deli, Tu Madres, and Coachella Valley Coffee.

Based on last year's participation, DAP Health said it expects about 12,000 people to "Dine Out for Life".

The fundraiser, which is a North American fundraising event that helps community-based organizations serving people living with or impacted by HIV, has been put on locally since 2005.

All of the funds raised in the Coachella Valley for the event stay local.

Last year, DAP Health raised $207,000 among the 68 restaurants that participated.

Those wishing to support the fundraiser are advised to make reservations in advance.