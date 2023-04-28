Skip to Content
Desert Bloom in full effect

You don't have to travel far to see the super bloom. There are a few sights visitors and locals should see.

Visit Great Palm Springs created a list of sights in the valley:

Murray Canyon at Indian Canyons | Palm Springs
Explore the nature and beauty of the iconic Indian Canyons this spring. Stop by the Andreas Canyon trail and view a variety of desert wildflowers blooming. To make this experience even better, you'll consider one of North America's largest natural palm oases. Hike the Murran Canyon trail to snap photos of Instagram-worthy wildflowers.

Mission Creek Preserve | Desert Hot Springs 
Take in the inspiring scenery and view a variety of wildflowers in bloom on this 3.2-mile out-and-back trail. Be mesmerized by the lush bloom and enjoy the preserve's natural beauty.

South Carl Lykken Trail | Palm Springs
Discover wildflowers and cactus flowers on this 3.6-mile trail. At the top, near the resting area, take in the breathtaking view of Greater Palm Springs. 

Araby Trail | Palm Springs
This 4.1-mile trail is usually a popular one for weekend hikers. You will spot a few flowers in bloom and will have a nice view of Bob Hope's house from a distance. 

Randall Henderson Loop Trail | Palm Desert
This 2.7-mile trail had wildflowers blooming along the trail, and it's a good start to wildflower season. 

We will show you at 6 pm on KESQ News Channel 3 a few of these sights.

