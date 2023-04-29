Skip to Content
A mission to discuss Palm Springs Historical Site Preservation at the PS Convention Center

The City of Palm Springs Historic Site Preservation Board (HSPB) is having its 9th annual PRESERVATION MATTERS Symposium, A Mirage Becomes an Oasis: Water and Tourism History in Greater Palm Springs, April 29 - 30, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The event will run for two days. You will have the chance to engage with scholars who will present topics that discuss the role of water and tourism in shaping the history, development, and built environment of Palm Springs.

Registration starts at 1 pm. the Symposium runs from 2 pm until 5 pm.

DAY 1 | APRIL 29 | SYMPOSIUM | PROPERTY TOURS
Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros
Tours, Various Locations

DAY 2 | APRIL 30 | SYMPOSIUM
Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros

