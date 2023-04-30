The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost at home but fans are fired up this playoff season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds went into overtime in their battle against the Colorado Eagles.

Despite the loss, fans say they are in it for the long haul.

We're gonna go deep into that into those rounds," says Kyle Garman, a Firebird fan. "We're gonna be here all day. We're not going anywhere."

Fans showed up in their jerseys, firey hats, and bright red fashion.

Kyle Garman is known among the fans as Mr. Firebird. He has custom suits for the games; for regular season games, he wears an orange suit, and for the playoff, he has a Tiffany blue suit. "We put the patches to everything we did this season," says Garman. "And then of course to the second palm trees and to make sure we got everything on."

Carlos Ruiz says it's his first time at the game but he knows his hockey. "They need more presence in the middle definitely because nobody is catching on the middle passes," says carlos ruiz, a Firebird fan.

"They're playing hard playing physical they're getting after it. They need to take the shots a little more during the power plays," Garman.

Tricia Patterson and her family have a special cheer when the Firebirds score.

Fans cheered on their favorite players.

Who is your favorite player and why?

Cameron Hughes," says Symphony Soloman and Firebird fan

What's your favorite part about being at the hockey game? When we sing the song Let's Go Firebirds," says Malo Ancheta, a Firebird fan. "Le'ts go firebirds, let's go firebirds,"

The Coachella Valley Firebirds didn't get the w tonight but they play on Wednesday.

