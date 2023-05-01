A mass exodus of Stagecoach Festival attendees to bring traffic to roadways

With Stagecoach Festival wrapped up, attendees will be leaving the Coachella Valley on Monday causing slow traffic conditions.

It's the last weekend of the festival season. Thousands of people have taken to the Empire Polo Club through April to hear some of their favorite musical talents.

With the end of each festival comes traffic on the nearby roadways of the festival grounds, interstate 10 heading west, and Highway 111 out of Palm Springs.

Those who camped on the club's grounds must exit by 10:00 a.m. Those staying at hotels usually have to check out by 11:00 a.m.

Based on previous festival weekends the traffic lasts well into the evening hours.

For those trying to get around the Coachella Valley, Highway 111 is a good alternative. To get to Southern Riverside County, Highway 74 is also an option.