Cinco de Mayo around the Coachella Valley

The Mexican holiday, Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates Mexico's victory against the French in the 1800s is widely celebrated by people in the United States.

There are several celebrations happening around the Coachella Valley in honor of the holiday.

Spotlight 29 free concerts featuring "Amor Prohibido: A Tribute to Selena" is starting at 8:00 p.m. in the Spotlight Showroom. This is a 21-and-over event.

The Shops on El Paseo is hosting a family-friendly fiesta from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be pinatas, and live mariachi music, and kids can decorate their own maracas to take home.

The James O Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center will have food music and games from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is a free community event.

Riverside County Sheriff Deputies will have increased patrols throughout the day. The department is asking people to celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver, or find an alternate ride if they plan on going out. If caught driving under the influence, this can result in fines up to $10,000, jail time, probation, and revocation of a driver's license.