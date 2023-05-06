One Desert X installation is sticking around the valley even after the exhibition ends

There is one more day of Desert X activities people can visit. Even though Desert X is wrapping up, you still have a chance to enjoy one of the installations.

You may have seen these stacked shipping containers right off I-10.

Sleeping Figures by Matt Johnson is one of ten Desert X 2023 art exhibits; News Channel 3 has learned it's sticking around.

"We're very happy to announce that we will be extending one of the exhibits through mid June, and the exhibit that will be extended is Matt Johnson's sleeping figure," says Jenny Gil, the Executive Director for desert x.

Jorge Heredia and his friends traveled from San Bernardino to enjoy art in the valley. They came to the Palm Springs Art Museum and attended the Marina Tabassum and Torkwase Dyson in Conversation: Architectures of Survival and Liberation.

As a part of the closing weekend - the Desert X team is hosting lectures and a film screening in the Annenberg Theater.

"Watching the film and the idea of architecture, being mobile, it's kind of very kind of also kind of reiterates kind of like Desert X, and the idea of like these huge pieces just kind of coming in a set amount of time, and then it's gone again," says Jorge Heredia.

For Sunday's May 7th events and activities, click here.

Sunday, May 7th, the Desert X Art Club at College of the Desert will open an exhibition at the Marks Gallery.

Shawndra Garin and her family came to the museum for one of the lectures.

She says desert x is helping foster young artistic talent. "I think it's good because it helps younger generations to understand what they want, especially if those are that are trying to do artwork, they can, you know, pursue their career," Shawndra Garin, a desert hot springs resident.

The Desert X team says more than 5 hundred thousand people have visited this year's exhibits.

The next round of art from Desert X is expected to pop up around the valley in 2025.