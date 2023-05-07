Skip to Content
Local businesses are working together to keep Mother’s Day shopping in the valley

Rancho Relaxo at the Atrium in Rancho Mirage is hosting a Mother's Day event today from 12 noon until 4 pm. There is a photographer doing family portraits, a local florist, a local jewelry designer MarLA, and a Los Angeles designer Lotta Stenson at the event.

There will also be TKB Food Truck at the event selling their goodies.

"Consumers plan to spend a total of $35.7 billion on Mother's Day this year, nearly $4 billion more than last year's record high of $31.7 billion, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics" according to the National Retail Federation.

Source: NRF's 2023 Mother's Day Spending survey, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics

