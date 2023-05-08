Skip to Content
Conserving energy and saving money as temperatures rise

As it continues getting hot outside, Southern California Edison (SCE) and Imperial Irrigation District (IID) are asking customers to conserve energy and apply if needed for its programs to help pay utility bills.

Some of the ways you can conserve energy are by closing your blinds/shades, turning on the fan, and using large appliances around the peak hours of 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

SCE and IID are offering programs that would help bring the cost of utility bills down.

SCE has a smart thermostat program customers can enroll in. By enrolling your smart thermostat, SCE would reduce the use of air conditioning temporarily for some time. This would help reduce the demand for power overall during peak heat waves.

You can find more programs on the SCE website.

IID has programs that offer bill credits to its customers once enrolled. One popular program is the Weatherization Program. With this qualifying customers can get up to $1,000 in energy-saving services and equipment that would work to help reduce cooling costs. Some of these services can include, an air conditioner tune-up, a smart thermostat, a ceiling fan, and more.

There are also several other rebates IID offers its customers. You can learn more about them on the IID website.

