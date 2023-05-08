Marine Corps to deploy drones to assist in search for missing hiker in Joshua Tree National Park

The search continues for Trammell Evans, a hiker missing in Joshua Tree National Park.

Evans, 25, was dropped off at the Black Rock Campground on Sunday, April 30. He was supposed to be picked up on May 5, however, he did not show up. He was reported missing shortly after.

Evans is described as an athletic, experienced long-distance hiker familiar with Joshua Tree National Park.

On Monday, the National Park Service issued a small update on the search for Evans on Monday.

Officials said the JOSAR team was deployed immediately once the missing persons report was made. The JOSAR team is comprised of highly trained trackers, searchers, and climbers who are all familiar with the high desert.

In addition to JOSAR, Joshua Tree is working with the Bureau of Land Management and California Highway Patrol Helicopter.

The United States Marine Corps is utilizing drones to assist in search efforts.

Officials ask residents not to self-dispatch to search for Trammell Evans on their own and not dispatch a drone to aid in the search efforts.

"The patrol helicopter cannot fly while drones are in the air, and any unplanned drones in the air may seriously impede aerial search efforts," the NPS wrote.

Park rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Trammell Evans to submit a tip:

Call or text the NPS-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009 or call 909-383-5652. You can also submit a tip online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov