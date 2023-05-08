Skip to Content
News
By , ,
today at 5:19 PM
Published 11:40 AM

San Bernardino County pays $1.1M ransom to hackers who breached Sheriff’s Department

San Bernardino County officials have revealed that they paid hackers a $1.1 million ransom after their computer systems were breached in a cyberattack. The attack, which targeted the Sheriff's Department, disrupted certain systems and hindered crucial tasks such as background checks for criminal suspects.

A spokesperson for the county said insurance covered more than half of the ransom, and the decision to pay the remaining amount was made after "careful consideration." San Bernardino paid out $511,852 in total.

Cybersecurity experts warn that paying ransoms encourages more attacks, and the sophistication of these attacks is increasing.

"It's not a matter of if it can happen, it's when it's going to happen," said Martin Flores, a cybersecurity professor at College of the Desert, which paid more than $1 million to hackers in a similar attack in 2020.

Phishing attacks, such as the one that is believed to have led to the San Bernardino County breach, are becoming more common. Rancho Mirage-based cybersecurity expert Jim McFarlin warned that preparedness is the best defense against these attacks. "We're all at risk, and we all just have to pay a lot more attention than we used to," McFarlin said.

Although the county claims that public safety was not compromised, it is unclear if any information was stolen. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Associated Press

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content