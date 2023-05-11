Delayed Dream Hotel: Palm Springs City Council pushes back plans again

The plans for the long-awaited Dream Hotel in Palm Springs have been delayed once again.

On Thursday night, the City Council went back and forth weighing the pros and cons of the project’s layout.

There have been concerns from residents near the site over building heights and view obstruction for yeras.

The luxury resort and condos are located on Amado Road, across from the Palm Springs Convention Center. It first broke ground in 2017, but construction was halted in 2019.

Council members on Thursday listened to resident concerns and debated whether a redesign should happen.

Councilmember Christy Holstege said she supports the residents, but expressed that the project shouldn’t be put on hold any longer.

“I personally can't support continuing for six more months for an incompletely new redesign. My concerns were I'd like to see some changes to the agreement and jet that seems just like clarification," Holstege said. "I very much want to see a project go forward if it's this or another one. As I said Convention Center hotel because it's, it just needs to happen.”

The Council voted unanimously to meet again on June 5th with the developer to try and work out any issues that residents expressed.

