Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans

Developers of the long-awaited Dream Hotel in Palm Springs are headed back to the drawing board after city planning officials pushed back on design changes amid concerns from neighbors over building heights and view obstruction.

"Frankly I can't believe we're back at this again with more amendments and modifications to this site that has had no movement, that has sat vacant and has been an eye sore for over 4 years," said project neighbor David Powell.

With construction halted since 2019 at the site of the Dream Hotel near the Palm Springs Convention Center, the luxury resort and condos are still far from reality.

The latest contention, design changes to multiple story condo units, has neighbors concerned. People living in 2-story communities surrounding the project say proposed 4-story condo structures adjacent to their property would obstruct sight lines of priceless, picturesque scenery.

The city's planning commission Wednesday agreed, saying the view of the majestic San Jacinto mountain is a priority to maintain.

J.R. Roberts, Palm Springs planning commission board chair, said the project has been in and out of city hall for the last 15 years.

"These neighbors have watched most of their view disappear with the design changes that come with the Dream Hotel," Roberts said. "Nobody has guaranteed views. But at the same time, we want applicants to work with existing neighbors. These neighbors have already given a lot."

At the planning commission's meeting, Dream Hotel developer Lauri Kibbi defended the new plans.

"I am also impacted," Kibbi said. "I live right next door to Center Court and I know that it's impacted but it does not obliterate the views and we have spent a lot of time looking at view corridors. We've kept the view corridor that was always promised."

Planning commissioners asked the developer to return in two weeks with plans that reduce the height for additional condo units.

"We'd love to see it built," Roberts said. "We need the hotels; we need the housing. Will they get to it? Nobody can tell."



