Brush fire in Mecca grows to 50 acres; Ave 66 shut down

A brush fire burning in Mecca has jumped from 3 to 5 acres to 50 acres in a few hours.

Fire crews responded near Avenue 66 and Highway 86 Expressway about noon Monday to a report of a well-established vegetation fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Cal Fire said the fire has the potential to grow to 200 acres.

"Firefighting operations being hampered by winds," reads a Cal Fire tweet.

The blaze was spreading at a medium rate of spread and posed a threat to nearby power lines, fire officials said. Imperial Irrigation District crews were called to the scene to assist.

The California Highway Patrol closed Avenue 66 between Hwy 86 Expressway and Filmore Street. as crews mitigated the flames, according to fire officials.   

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.   

No injuries were reported.

