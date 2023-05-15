Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:25 PM

Firefighters battle 3-5 acre brush fire in Mecca; Ave 66 shut down

Courtesy

Firefighters today battled flames spreading across 3 to 5 acres of vegetation near power lines in Mecca.

Fire crews responded near Avenue 66 and Highway 86 Expressway about noon Monday to a report of a well-established vegetation fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was spreading at a medium rate of spread and posed a threat to nearby power lines, fire officials said. Imperial Irrigation District crews were called to the scene to assist.

The California Highway Patrol closed Avenue 66 between Highway 86 and Pierce Street as crews mitigated the flames, according to fire officials.   

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.   

No injuries were reported.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content