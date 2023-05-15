Firefighters battle 3-5 acre brush fire in Mecca; Ave 66 shut down

Firefighters today battled flames spreading across 3 to 5 acres of vegetation near power lines in Mecca.

Fire crews responded near Avenue 66 and Highway 86 Expressway about noon Monday to a report of a well-established vegetation fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was spreading at a medium rate of spread and posed a threat to nearby power lines, fire officials said. Imperial Irrigation District crews were called to the scene to assist.

The California Highway Patrol closed Avenue 66 between Highway 86 and Pierce Street as crews mitigated the flames, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No injuries were reported.