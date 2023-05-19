Tips for bike safety for both bikers and drivers

Health professionals and first responders say that bicycle injuries are at a higher rate than last year.

"Bicycle injuries increased 72% from 2018 when 50 cases were recorded at Desert Regional; in 2022, 86 patients were treated at the hospital," says Dr. Andrew McCague, a medical Docter at Desert Regional.

Their research showed "Deaths peaked in 2021 when nine persons died due to bicycle trauma". "In 2022, the number of deaths declined to 4."

While collisions with a car were the most common type of accident, accidents that did not involve a collision with another vehicle were also prevalent. In the meeting at Desert Regional, there were other factors like tourists not knowing the roads, heat related incidents, and alcohol consumption.

California Department of Motor Vehicles - Hand Signaling

"So bicyclists out there, If you're turning left, it's simple, Put out your left hand," says Tamara Wadkins from the Palm Springs Police Department. "If you're turning right, same arm, raise it, and if you're stopping or coming, going to slow down, simply put it down."

Nathan Gunkel, the Fire Captain/Paramedic, says the first piece of equipment you must have as a safety measure is a Helmet.

May is National Bicycle Safety Month. As part of its awareness campaigns the U.S. Department of Transportation provides information and safety tips on its website:

The City of Palm Springs offers bicycle safety information:

The County of Riverside offers bicycle safety information on its websites:

County Bicycle Program: https://riversideca.gov/publicworks/traffic/bicycle-program

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.riversidesheriff.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4446

Some other local cities that offer bicycle safety information include:

City of La Quinta: https://www.laquintaca.gov/visit/bike-trails-parks-map/bicycle-laws-safety-tips

The City of Palm Desert, Walk & Roll Transportation Study: https://www.engagepalmdesert.com/citywide-bicycle-and-pedestrian-gap-analysis?tool=map

Tune in at 5 pm and 6 pm. for more tips while bicycling on the road.