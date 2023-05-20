Skip to Content
Self care and Wellness fair in Palm Springs

A Self-Care and Wellness Fair hosted by the Palm Springs Unified School District will consist of 15 workshops focusing on plans to face and deal with trauma, stress, and mental health issues.

The event is Saturday, May 20th, from 1 to 4 p.m. for students, staff, families, and community members. It is also free.

"The event involves several district departments working collaboratively on something we hope will benefit many staff, students, and families here in the valley," says a district representative.

