Salute to the Class of 2023

It's graduation season and we are honoring several 2023 high school graduates through the next two weeks.

Graduation season is officially underway in the Coachella Valley. Here are some amazing graduates and their accomplishments.

https://youtu.be/eaqfpHk4Tgs Audrey Paiz - Xavier College Preparatory High School, Gustavo Avila - Amistad Continuation High School, and Mia Burr - La Quinta High School. Congrats grads!

Audrey Paiz - Xavier College Preparatory High School

Audrey chose to go to Xavier because of the smaller environment. With a small graduating class she said she enjoyed getting to know her teachers and peers. Paiz joined the cross country team, and National Honor Society, and managed some clubs during her four years at the school.

“Being involved in school you really hear the words you get everything you put into it," explained Paiz. "This is so true here especially since you have so many clubs and people who want the best for you. So getting involved is the best way to really make the most of your time here.”

Paiz is going to the Naval Academy next. She thanks her family for being her support system through her journey.

"God has a path for me, and I'm constantly reminded of his patience and unwavering love through my family. My gratitude for them is beyond words, but I definitely owe them a spa day (and a lot more) after the stress of college apps!"

Gustavo Avila - Amistad Continuation High School

Gustavo Avila spent the last two years as part of the Auto Program at Amistad High School. His teachers describe him as a mentor to many of his peers. Avila said he has a passion for cars and was able to find his love for school through the program.

“I feel like with it being a small school, I feel like the teachers could really help you and not be all over the place," he said. They can help you and just you and it makes you feel special and wanted.”

During his senior year, he held an internship at Honda where he was able to get his hands dirty. Avila is planning to go to College of the Desert to earn an Automotive Service Certificate so he can continue working on cars.

Mia Burr - La Quinta High School

Mia Burr attended La Quinta High School all four years where she was student body president, and cheerleader, tennis player, and joined many clubs. One of the clubs she co-founded was called IB Buddies, which helped include special education students in school activities.

Burr was also part of the Riverside County Youth Advisory Council where she was able to volunteer around her city.

While she is sad to leave high school, she said the future is still bright. She is graduating with a full IB Diploma, Summa Cum Laude and will be going to the University of California Berkeley.

Check back here every day where for new graduates who will be honored.