Cirque Italia takes to Palm Desert for first California performance
Cirque Italia is a new water circus show in California, making its first round of performances in Palm Desert starting Thursday.
From silly pirates to a contortion ball this aquatic spectacular is bringing its water-designed stage to its tent outside of The Shops at Palm Desert.
The show will be in town from May 25 to May 29.
Ticket prices vary from $15 to $55 and there are various timed shows throughout the weekend.
You can purchase tickets on the Cirque Italia website.