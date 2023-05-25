Cirque Italia takes to Palm Desert for first California performance

Cirque Italia is a new water circus show in California, making its first round of performances in Palm Desert starting Thursday.

From silly pirates to a contortion ball this aquatic spectacular is bringing its water-designed stage to its tent outside of The Shops at Palm Desert.

The show will be in town from May 25 to May 29.

Ticket prices vary from $15 to $55 and there are various timed shows throughout the weekend.

You can purchase tickets on the Cirque Italia website.