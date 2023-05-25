Oscar de la Hoya Foundation donates $30K to boxing club in Coachella

The Oscar de la Hoya Foundation is making sure a local boxing club in Coachella is able to continue with its mission for many years to come.

On Thursday, the famed boxer presented a $30,000 check to the Lee Espinoza Boxing Club in the city of Coachella.

For more than 40 years, the Espinoza gym has been a pillar in the community, helping train young men and women and molding them into champions of the sport. Its founder, Lee Espinoza, was joined by some of the club's youngest members at the check presentation today at fantasy springs.

Espinoza says he has known de la Hoya since he was about 8 or 9 years old.

"I fought several times with his son, Ruben Espinoza, and several times he earned me a lot of talent, because the truth is we are very happy and proud of what Mr. Lee Espinoza has done here at Coachella" De La Hoya said.

Espinoza says he's thankful his old mentee, "the Golden Boy," continues to pay it forward.

"And how do you think I feel, I feel like a peacock right now, it's an incredible thing, I didn't really believe it," Espinoza said.

News Channel 3/Telemundo 15 reporter Marco Revuelta speaks with legendary boxer Oscar de la Hoya

“What he’s done for so many kids, for his youth center, is just remarkable, and the least that we can do is donate some money," de la Hoya said.

Espinoza says the club offers free classes to the community. The funds will help remodel the aging gym near Bagdouma Park and will also contribute to the equipment and the travel expenses of those taking part in out of town fights.

"We have had many nationals in the gym, because here it is a very poor one and the nationals are a fortune," said Espinoza.

Many talents have emerged from the gym with Espinoza's support, including the Díaz brothers who have won national titles, Randy Caballero, an international champion, and most recently, young Jocelyn Camarillo, winner of a national championship in 2021.

"Mr. Lee Espinoza, who helps a lot every day to motivate children, young people, the next ones who are going to become world champions, for me it was a great honor to donate 30,000 dollars to his foundation," said De La Hoya.

Espinoza has been recognized by Congressman Raul Ruiz and the City of Coachella for his impact in the community. He hopes to continue that going forward.

The ceremony took place during weigh-ins for the next Goldenboy Promotions fight, headlined by a Welterweight title fight between Alexis Rocha and Anthony Young. The fight card also features Cathedral City native Leo "Bazooka" Sanchez. The fights take place on Saturday, May 27 at Fantasy Springs Resorts Casino.

