Ways of avoiding package theft

The Palm Springs Police Department is urging victims of package theft to report the crime. "Reported incidents are infrequent compared to what we see via the Ring Video Doorbell App," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza. "We monitor discussions on the app and have developed leads on some of the suspects involved."

The images below were sent to News Channel 3 from a Palm Springs resident who fell victim to Package theft on May 25th, 2023, around 12: 30 pm.

After posting their incident on Nextdoor, another victim of theft noticed similarities, and they sent the video to us.

The victim said: "Yesterday, I learned a package had been stolen from my front porch. Today I learned the same thing happened to my neighbor on the next street 30 minutes earlier. Our ring video caught a glimpse of a two person operation, one driving an older model silver pickup truck filled with work/tools apparatus, and the second person passenger stole the package. They knew to park outside the street view camera and head down at the door camera. It disappoints me that there are people that choose theft as a way of making a living at the cost of others." The victim did not want to go on camera but sent us the video.

The Palm Springs Police Department has used the following methods to combat package thefts:

1. Increased Patrols: When package theft trends have been identified, we have deployed additional patrol officers to monitor suspicious activities actively. This increased presence serves as a deterrent and enhances our ability to detect and apprehend potential package thieves.

2. Community Awareness: We recognize community members' vital role in preventing package thefts. When we met with our organized neighborhoods, we shared information to educate residents about the risks and precautionary measures they can take to protect their packages. This includes distributing informational brochures and utilizing social media platforms to share tips and reminders.

3. Video Surveillance: We encourage residents to install video surveillance systems around their homes, particularly near entryways and areas where packages are commonly left. Surveillance footage can provide crucial evidence in identifying suspects and aiding their apprehension.

4. Package Delivery Instructions: Residents are advised to provide specific delivery instructions to ensure the safe receipt of their packages. This may include requesting signatures upon delivery, utilizing delivery lockers or secure storage boxes, or asking neighbors to accept packages on their behalf. There are also technological options to permit certain shippers to access your garage for package drop off.

5. Reporting Suspicious Activity: We urge residents to promptly report any suspicious activity or individuals in their neighborhoods to the Palm Springs Police Department. Timely reporting enables us to respond swiftly and investigate potential package thefts.

In addition to our strategies, we have gathered tips from victims of package thefts who shared their experiences. Their insights provide valuable guidance for preventing future incidents:

1. Schedule Deliveries Wisely: Whenever possible, schedule deliveries for times when you will be home to accept them or request a specific delivery time when you know you'll be available.

2. Utilize Package Tracking: Stay informed about the whereabouts of your packages by utilizing tracking services offered by delivery companies. This enables you to anticipate delivery times and take appropriate precautions.

3. Secure Delivery Locations: Consider having packages delivered to your workplace or a trusted neighbor's home if you won't be available to receive them personally.

4. Install Security Cameras: Video surveillance systems are a powerful deterrent and can provide evidence if theft occurs. Ensure cameras cover areas where packages are typically left.

5. Establish Neighborhood Watch Programs: Collaborate with neighbors to establish a neighborhood watch program focused on package theft prevention. By working together, you can keep an eye out for suspicious activity and support one another.