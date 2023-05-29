Boy scouts kick off Memorial Day commemoration at cemetery

Boy Scouts from Troops 1701 and 451 were up bright and early to start flag planting at the Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District for Memorial Day.

Every year members of the boy scouts take to the cemetery to find the names of buried veterans and place an American Flag at the grave.

The cemetery is honoring its veterans by hosting ceremonies throughout the day. The first ceremony starts at 9:00 a.m.

There will be a flyover by a Douglas C-47 Skytrain military transport aircraft, a presentation of wreaths, rifle volleys, and much more.

This is just one of the many events happening in the Coachella Valley in commemoration of Memorial Day.

