Locals honor fallen heroes for Memorial Day in Coachella

The Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District and the Indio Post 739 American Legion is honored to celebrate local fallen heroes at its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The event was held on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the cemetery in front of the Wall of Honor.

Activities started at the cemetery when the gates opened at 6 a.m. Staff will extend until sundown, offering ample time for visitors to pay their respects and honor the memory of their loved ones.

In the audience were family members of servicemen from various military branches, active military, veterans, local officials from Coachella Valley cities, and residents. American Legion Post 739 members say the goal is to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and keep their legacy alive. "We're veterans, and veterans are all over the valley," says Steve Waggoner, the American Legion Post 739 commander. "Not Just in Coachella, not just in Indio, Palm Springs, but it's valley wide actually. It's nationwide. So that's why we involve everybody, as many people as we can."

The event featured a flyover by a historic Douglas C-47 Skytrain military transport aircraft, made possible by a partnership with the Palm Springs Air Museum. The plane played a crucial role in World War II.

The National Anthem, performed by the talented Coachella Valley High School Choir.