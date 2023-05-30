Developers cancel plans to renovate Indio Fashion Mall

Plans to renovate the Indio Fashion Mall have been canceled, the city of Indio announced on Tuesday.

City officials said the Haagen Company, owners of the Indio Fashion Mall since 2018, notified the city that the company will no longer pursue redeveloping the site in its enclosed mall format.

The company planned to turn the site into the Indio Marketplace.

Plans to renovate the mall have been in the works since at least 2018. The city council approved the design review in July 2021 and plans were in place for the mall to be reopened in the Fall of 2022.

“Malls across the country are struggling as consumers move to other retail formats and more experiential shopping opportunities,” stated Indio Economic Development Director Carl Morgan.

Officials said the city will continue working with the Haagen Company to help generate interest from other developers in supporting an innovative project on the former mall property, and on the City-owned property located behind the Mall.

”We believe there is great potential for these parcels that will benefit our residents and taxpayers and we look forward to working with the Haagen Company in pursuing creative ideas for the site,” added Morgan.

City officials said Indio has numerous plans and programs in place that help make the mall site attractive for development, including the recently-adopted Highway 111 Specific Plan and a Development Impact Fee Deferral Program to encourage quality commercial and residential growth.

Efforts to market the property will capitalize on the incredible wave of economic gains we have made recently, as seen in the resurgence of new and exciting businesses Downtown, and the explosive growth of north Indio.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.